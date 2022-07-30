Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,586,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

