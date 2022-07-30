Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.