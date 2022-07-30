Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

