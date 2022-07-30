Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,077 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

NDSN stock opened at $230.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day moving average of $219.15. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

