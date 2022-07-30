Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.2 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

