Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Energizer worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $43.16.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

