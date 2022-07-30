Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

