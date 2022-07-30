Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.45.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $208.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.13. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

