Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $392.11 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

