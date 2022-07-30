Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $293.01 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

