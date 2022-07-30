Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Insmed worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $1,908,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Insmed by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

INSM stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

