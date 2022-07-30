Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,742,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

