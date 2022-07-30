Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Bancshares worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 3,283.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 949,829 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 522,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

IBOC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.04.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

