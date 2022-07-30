Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.