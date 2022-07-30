Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

CAH opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

