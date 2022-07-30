Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after purchasing an additional 424,273 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $19,880,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

