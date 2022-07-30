Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Livent worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Livent by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Livent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 4,027.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 495,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

