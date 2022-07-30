Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.93 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.