Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $150,164,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 3,059,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,078,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,955,000 after buying an additional 1,223,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK opened at $24.53 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.