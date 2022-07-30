Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insider Activity

United Airlines Price Performance

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

