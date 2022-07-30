Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Greif Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GEF opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.