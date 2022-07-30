Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.52 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.