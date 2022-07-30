Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $6,535,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $250.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

