Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.