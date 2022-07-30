Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 61,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,365 shares of the airline’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 389,434 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.75 to $16.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.