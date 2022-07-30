Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SunPower by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in SunPower by 1,714.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of SPWR opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 2.02. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

