Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.0 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.04. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.