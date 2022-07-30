Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 497 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $37.17 on Friday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.