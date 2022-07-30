Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

