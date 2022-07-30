Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.