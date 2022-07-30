Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

