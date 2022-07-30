Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $115.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

