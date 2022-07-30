Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of PROG worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

