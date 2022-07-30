Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

