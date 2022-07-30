Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $563.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

