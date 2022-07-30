Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

BDN opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 760.08%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

