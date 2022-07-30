Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 875,171 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 825,416 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

