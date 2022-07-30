Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 701,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,911 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,908 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $72.58 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

