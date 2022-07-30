Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154,729 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.8 %

LNC stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.