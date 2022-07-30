Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

