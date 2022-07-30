Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $208.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.