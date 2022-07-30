Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 60,292 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Upwork worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 112.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 180,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 43.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,112 shares of company stock valued at $973,229 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

