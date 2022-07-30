Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 874,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,493 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.