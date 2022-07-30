Myovant Sciences Ltd. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myovant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.76 million.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

MYOV stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Myovant Sciences

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $133,358 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

