National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,157 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

