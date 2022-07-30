National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $622.34 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.82 and its 200-day moving average is $606.93.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

