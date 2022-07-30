National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 17.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 13.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 28.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.
Workday Stock Up 1.5 %
WDAY stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
