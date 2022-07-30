National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,276 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,179,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 107,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.6 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of VOD stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

