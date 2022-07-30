National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

