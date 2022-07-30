National Asset Management Inc. Buys 468 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after acquiring an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after acquiring an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after acquiring an additional 337,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

Baidu Trading Down 2.9 %

About Baidu

BIDU opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

